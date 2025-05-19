Microsoft Employee Laid Off On 48th Birthday After 25 Years; Wife’s Post Goes Viral

New Delhi: Tech Giant, Microsoft has laid off around 6,000 employees about 3 per cent of its global workforce, as it looks to simplify operations and focus more on artificial intelligence (AI). The company confirmed the move on May 13, saying it aims to cut down on management layers while boosting its investment in AI.

This marks Microsoft’s second-biggest round of job cuts in its history. The layoffs affected employees across different departments, locations, and job levels. According to Bloomberg, more than 2,000 software engineering roles were cut in Washington state alone. Microsoft says the restructuring is meant to automate routine tasks and let employees focus on more valuable work.

Many affected employees and their families have turned to social media to share their disappointment and frustration. One post that drew attention came from the wife of a long-time Microsoft employee, who wrote on LinkedIn that her husband was let go after 25 years with the company—claiming he was “randomly selected by a computer algorithm.”

“My husband has worked for Microsoft for 25 years. He was just laid off — randomly selected by a computer algorithm. His last day is this Friday — his 48th birthday,” she wrote.

She also shared that her husband is autistic and lives with multiple sclerosis. “He’s the most quietly loyal, brilliant person I’ve ever met. Never missed a day of work. Rarely called in sick (and would then work from home). Worked 60+ hours a week. Took on-call shifts during Christmas and Thanksgiving so coworkers with children could be home. He never asked for raises or promotions — he just kept showing up and solving impossible problems,” she added.

She shared that he had received awards for solving multi-million-dollar technical problems and had mentored hundreds of colleagues—many of whom later moved into leadership roles.

“Even the CEOs knew his name. And yet he was let go — by a spreadsheet,” she said. “He got his 25-year crystal a few months ago. Now he’s being walked out. He would be so embarrassed if he knew I was writing this. He’s proud of keeping a stiff upper lip and not making a fuss. But I couldn’t let him leave without someone hearing the story,” she continued. “I don’t need pity. I just need someone to know what this world does to the people who give it everything — quietly, consistently, and without ever asking for more,” she concluded.

Layoffs sparked criticism on social media

One user wrote, “The irony of being replaced by the very technology you helped build. Tech becomes the snake eating its own tail.”

Another added, “This is so sad, a reminder that in the end we are just numbers!!”

“This is so sad, a reminder that in the end we are just numbers!!” stated a third user.