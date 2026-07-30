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  • /Microsoft Q4 revenue rises 18% to $90 billion, Azure annual revenue tops $100 billion

Microsoft Q4 revenue rises 18% to $90 billion, Azure annual revenue tops $100 billion

The tech giant posted fourth-quarter revenue of $90 billion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, while operating income rose 18 per cent to $40.6 billion.

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Microsoft Q4 revenue rises 18% to $90 billion, Azure annual revenue tops $100 billion

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Microsoft Q4 revenue rises 18% to $90 billion, Azure annual revenue tops $100 billion
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