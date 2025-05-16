New Delhi: A woman working with Microsoft for seven years said in a LinkedIn post that she was laid off in a last-minute meeting. In the LinkedIn post, the woman, a former senior program manager at Microsoft, said that she's sending positive thoughts to all MSFTies impacted as well.

Taking to LinkedIn to share her work experience in Microsoft, the woman said, "POV: I was laid off today from MSFT. I had a last-minute meeting added to my calendar by my skip and was spiraling trying to figure out the agenda. FY26 priorities? Reorg? Once an unfamiliar face joined the call, I quickly realized I too was a part of the Microsoft layoffs."

The woman further said that her seven-year journey at Microsoft has been amazing and now she plans to take the next few days to think about her career. "I plan to take the next few days to think about my career and envision what I want my new opportunity to be," she added.

The woman further wrote that if there is a role that fits her then she is open to work.

The employee said that she was sending positive thoughts to those impacted by the mass layoffs. "I know this is not the best time to unexpectedly enter the job market, but I am sending positive thoughts to all MSFTies impacted as well. We got this" she said.

Netizens react

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I'm so sorry to hear. Let me know if you want to talk about roles at Amazon; I’d love to refer you!”

“You definitely got this!” another user commented.

“I am so very sorry to hear about this. Next chapter loading... wishing you all the success you can stand,” said another user.

Microsoft lay off

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it would lay off 3% of its global workforce. US media reports show that the layoffs will amount to about 6,000 workers.

"We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement.