Mid Day Mood At Dalal Street: Wipro Dips on $375M Deal; NTPC Green, Texmaco Rally; Apollo Sells Stake; Vikram Solar & Gem IPOs Hot; Titagarh Drops; GMR Raises Rs 1,600 Cr Debt

New Delhi: Wipro Shares Dip 1 Percent Following Acquisition Announcement

Wipro Ltd shares fell by 1 percent on Friday after the IT major announced its agreement to acquire the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung, in a $375 million deal. The stock hit a low of Rs 248.05 on the BSE, down 0.76 percent from its previous close of Rs 249.95, trading 0.54 percent lower at Rs 248.60 by 9:47 am.

NTPC Green Energy Advances on Solar Project Commissioning

NTPC Green Energy shares rose 1.11 percent to Rs 104.65 after its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, commissioned an additional 49.125 MW capacity at the 300 MW Khavda solar project in Bhuj, Gujarat. This new capacity became commercially operational on August 22 as part of the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project.

Apollo Hospitals Shares Fall 1 Percent After Promoter Stake Sale

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises shares dropped 1 percent to Rs 7,852 following the sale of 1.32 percent promoter holding by managing director Suneeta Reddy through a block deal valued at Rs 1,489 crore. The transaction involved approximately 18.97 lakh shares at a floor price of Rs 7,850, slightly below the last closing price of Rs 7,926 on the NSE.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Texmaco Rail Shares Jump 4 Percent on Rs 103 Crore Order Win

Texmaco Rail & Engineering saw its share price increase by 4 percent to Rs 147.80 after securing a supply order worth Rs 103.16 crore from Leap Grain Rail Logistics. The order includes BCBFG wagons and BVCM Brake Vans with delivery scheduled within 10 months.

Vikram Solar IPO Allotment Scheduled for August 26

The allotment for Vikram Solar’s IPO will be finalized on August 26 following strong investor demand. The solar PV module manufacturer’s IPO aimed to raise Rs 2,079.37 crore and attracted bids 54.63 times the offer size, with 2.48 billion shares bid against 45.36 million shares on offer.

Titagarh Rail Shares Decline After New Order Announcement

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. shares slipped on August 22 after the company announced receiving a letter of intent from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. for constructing two ship vessels worth Rs 467.25 crore.

Gem Aromatics IPO Allotment Likely Today After Strong Demand

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on August 22. The Rs 451 crore IPO, involving a specialty ingredients manufacturer, received over 30 times subscription during the three-day bidding period from August 19 to 21. The IPO price band was set between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share.

GMR Energy Raises Rs 1,600 Crore via High-Yield Debt

GMR Energy successfully raised Rs 1,600 crore through high-yield debt at an interest rate of 14.85 percent. The funds attracted notable investors such as Allianz Global and Trust. GMR Energy operates four power assets, including the 1,050 MW GMR Kamalanga and 600 MW GMR Warora thermal power plants.