Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946914https://zeenews.india.com/economy/midcap-and-smallcap-indices-rally-over-20-stocks-gain-10-50-this-week-2946914.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BSE

Midcap And Smallcap Indices Rally, Over 20 Stocks Gain 10-50% This Week

The BSE midcap indices increased by 1 per cent, while the BSE small-cap index rose by 0.4 per cent for the week.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 02:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Midcap And Smallcap Indices Rally, Over 20 Stocks Gain 10-50% This Week

Mumbai: BSE mid and smallcap indices ended a three-week losing streak, even as Indian benchmark indices also broke a six-week losing pattern -- gaining 1 per cent this week. 

The BSE midcap indices increased by 1 per cent, while the BSE small-cap index rose by 0.4 per cent for the week.

Over 20 major small-cap and mid-cap stocks saw gains ranging from 9.85 per cent to 54.96 per cent, with most clustering between 10-20 per cent.

The weekly gains follow positive inflation data from the US and India, in-line earnings, rupee appreciation and falling oil prices.

As the June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings are out, the revenue moderation took average net profit expansion YoY for the benchmark Nifty 50 companies (excluding financials and oil and gas) to mid-single digits.

On the earnings front, though, the Nifty50 Q1 FY26 earnings were in line with the market estimates. The overall trend was mixed during the quarter, as the revival expected from urban demand is yet to gather momentum, according to analysts.

Most sectoral indices were in positive territory for the week, with the Pharma and Healthcare indices leading the gains, both rising over 3 per cent. Profit booking occurred in select FMCG, pharmaceutical, and consumer durable stocks.

On the last trading day of the week, FIIs net sold equity shares worth Rs 1,926 crore, having bought stocks valued at Rs 13,646 crore but offloaded shares worth Rs 15,572 crore. In contrast, DIIs net purchased equities worth Rs 3,895 crore.

Analysts said that benign domestic inflation is at an eight-year low, boosting hopes for a revival in discretionary spending. Additionally, S&amp;P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to BBB is expected to boost investor sentiment and support long-term growth.

Also, S&amp;P Global Ratings has upgraded long-term issuer credit ratings on seven Indian banks and three non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The banks are State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank and the NBFCs are Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital and L&amp;amp;T Finance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK