Midday Mood: Sensex Jumps 256 Points, Nifty Just Shy Of 25,000 As Positive Sentiment Drives Market

New Delhi: The domestic equity markets ended Tuesday’s session on a strong note, with the Sensex climbing 256 points and the Nifty closing just below the 25,000 mark. Investor sentiment remained upbeat, supported by gains in auto, renewable energy, and metals stocks.



Tata Motors Re-Enters South African Passenger Vehicle Market

Tata Motors shares surged 3.3 percent to Rs 699 on the BSE on Tuesday, August 19, after the company confirmed its re-entry into South Africa’s passenger vehicle market. This marks a comeback after six years and highlights Tata Motors’ global expansion strategy.

Inox Wind Sells Stake in EPC Arm

Inox Wind Ltd, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, announced it has sold a Rs 175 crore stake in its subsidiary Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd (IRSL). The deal values IRSL at Rs 7,400 crore. The company recently received a “no objection” from stock exchanges regarding its merger plans. Inox Wind continues to serve IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporates.

Hindustan Zinc Plans Rs 3,823 Crore Tailings Reprocessing Plant

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd traded flat after touching a day’s high of Rs 433.70 on August 19. The company’s board has approved the setting up of a 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant, with a planned capex of up to Rs 3,823 crore.

Vikram Solar IPO Opens at Rs 315–Rs 332 Price Band

Vikram Solar Limited, one of India’s largest solar PV module makers, launched its IPO on August 19, 2025, which will remain open until August 21. The company aims to raise Rs 2,079.37 crore, including Rs 1,500 crore via fresh issue and Rs 579.37 crore through OFS.

In the grey market, Vikram Solar shares are trading at a premium of Rs 70, suggesting a possible 21 percent listing gain over the upper price band of ₹332.

Waaree Energies–Enel Green Power India Deal May Collapse

The acquisition deal between Waaree Energies and Enel Green Power India is reportedly on the verge of collapse. Sources say the two parties are in disputes over unfulfilled conditions in the January agreement, and breakup talks have turned unfriendly.

BlueStone Jewellery IPO Debuts at a Discount

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd, owner of the BlueStone brand, made a weak stock market debut on August 19, 2025.

On the NSE, shares listed at RS 510, a 1.32 Percent discount from the issue price of Rs 517.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 508.80, down 1.59 percent from the IPO price.

Despite high investor expectations, BlueStone’s IPO listing disappointed with its discounted debut.