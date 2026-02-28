Middle east war: What it means for India’s oil, trade and diplomacy

New Delhi: The ongoing war in the Middle East is not just a regional conflict its ripple effects are being felt across the world, including in India. From rising crude oil prices to trade disruptions and diplomatic pressure, the crisis could impact India in multiple ways. As global tensions grow, here’s a simple look at what the conflict could mean for India’s economy, energy security, markets and foreign policy.

1. Rising crude oil prices may impact India’s economy

The Middle East conflict has pushed up global crude oil prices. Since India depends heavily on imported oil, higher prices can lead to costlier fuel, rising inflation and added pressure on the economy.

2. Threat to India’s energy supply

A large share of India’s oil and natural gas comes from the Middle East. If the war escalates, supply routes could be disrupted, creating concerns around India’s energy security.

3. Trade ties could take a hit

India has strong trade links with countries in the region. If tensions worsen, exports, imports and business deals may slow down, affecting several Indian industries.

4. Impact on markets and currency

Global conflicts often trigger volatility in stock markets, gold prices and currencies. Such instability can put pressure on Indian markets and increase financial uncertainty.

5. A tricky diplomatic situation for India

India maintains relations with multiple countries involved in the conflict. This makes it difficult to take a clear side, forcing the government to carefully balance its diplomatic stance.