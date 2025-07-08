New Delhi: In a world where money and fame are viewed as indicators of success, Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi has shared a powerful message. Bagchi posted a photo of an old paper cheque on the social media platform X. It was his salary of Re 1. Bagchi views this pay as his biggest wealth that he would never ever part with. The salary drawn by Bagchi may be modest but it serves as a reminder that true wealth is more than just money. It's more the sense of fulfillment that comes from serving your state.

Bagchi served as the Chief Advisor to the Government of Odisha in Institution and Capacity Building.

He shared a picture of his last drawn salary cheque on X. In the post, Bagchi disclosed the biggest wealth of his life which he truly cherishes. Speaking about his time working with the Odisha government, Bagchi said that he received Re 1 for every year of service. He received eight cheques in eight years. This is Bagchi's greatest wealth that he would never part with.

What is the biggest wealth in this one life that I would never ever part with? Well, for every year of the work I did with the government, the deal was, they pay me Rs 1. For the 8 years out there, I got 8 cheques & this one here was my last salary drawn _ pic.twitter.com/nVx2EZWv7K — Subroto Bagchi (@skilledinodisha) July 5, 2025

Displaying the cheque, Bagchi said, "What is the biggest wealth in this one life that I would never ever part with? Well, for every year of the work I did with the government, the deal was that they paid me Re 1. For the 8 years out there, I got 8 cheques and this one here was my last salary drawn."

Bagchi is a private-sector professional turned IT entrepreneur, an author and a public servant. He co-founded Mindtree, a globally respected IT and consulting firm in 1999. Bagchi took on the role of chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority in 2016. He was also the chief spokesperson of the government on COVID-19.

Netizens reaction to Bagchi's post

The post shared by Bagchi went viral, with many people calling it a rare example of true selfless service.

One user said, "Your gesture is a lotus in the mud of public virtue—its fragrance best left unannounced. True service, like silent rivers, nourishes without noise; let not the echo of a token drown the quiet power of genuine giving."

"What a spectacular contribution to Odisha. You could have created Rs 8,000 Crores in 8 years in the Corporate World. Salute!!" said another user.

Another user commented, “True selfless service, sir. A rarity in today’s world. Thank you for your great service to Odisha.”

A user said, "You are a great man who thinks for his country rather than for self-growth."

"We need more people like Subroto Bagchi in Odisha who are successful in their fields and committed to contributing to our beloved state in whatever way they can,” said another user.