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Missing ‘crores’ in nominal GDP a badly scripted piece of fiction devoid of any logic: SBI Research

SBI Research said that it was one of the few firsts, in its report dated September 2, 2026, to highlight that comparing two altogether different base year series was “frivolous and a sure sign of intellectual dishonesty”.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Missing ‘crores’ in nominal GDP a badly scripted piece of fiction devoid of any logic: SBI Research

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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