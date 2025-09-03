Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955222https://zeenews.india.com/economy/modi-govts-massive-festive-bonanza-gst-council-approves-2-slabs-tax-structure-to-be-implemented-from-22-september-2025-2955222.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
GST COUNCIL

Modi Govt's MASSIVE Festive Bonanza: GST Council Approves 2-Slabs Tax Structure; To Be Implemented From 22 September 2025

The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent. 

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Modi Govt's MASSIVE Festive Bonanza: GST Council Approves 2-Slabs Tax Structure; To Be Implemented From 22 September 2025

New Delhi: GST Council Meeting: The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure. 

The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent. 

Till date, As per Indian GST rules,  a four-slab GST system was being followed — 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent, and 28 percent — along with an additional cess on sin and luxury goods.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"This reform is not just on rationalising rates, it's also on structural reforms, ease of living, so that businesses can work together with great ease. We have corrected inverted duty structure problems, we have resolved classification related issues, and we have ensured there will be stability and predictability about the GST Reforms," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK