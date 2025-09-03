New Delhi: GST Council Meeting: The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure.

The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.

Till date, As per Indian GST rules, a four-slab GST system was being followed — 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent, and 28 percent — along with an additional cess on sin and luxury goods.

"This reform is not just on rationalising rates, it's also on structural reforms, ease of living, so that businesses can work together with great ease. We have corrected inverted duty structure problems, we have resolved classification related issues, and we have ensured there will be stability and predictability about the GST Reforms," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing.