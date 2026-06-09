Modinomics at 12: How India flew out of the 'fragile-five' to become the fastest-growing economy

Barely a year before the Narendra Modi government took office in 2014, Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley issued a grim diagnosis. It branded India as part of the notorious 'Fragile Five' - a cluster of vulnerable emerging economies plagued by wobbly currencies and twin deficits. Morgan Stanley viewed India as highly exposed to the next global financial shock. 12 years later, that narrative has been entirely inverted. The country once flagged as a global risk is now the very market the world courts for growth.

Through 12 years of a policy doctrine colloquially called as 'Modinomics', India has transitioned from economic vulnerability to a resilient global powerhouse. The shift is driven by aggressive fiscal discipline, a massive public infrastructure push, and a high-stakes bet on domestic manufacturing. With these, India has secured its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

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The Macro Transformation: Shaking Off 'Fragility'

The sheer scale of India’s macroeconomic expansion over the past decade is reflected in the doubling of its nominal GDP, which climbed from approximately $2.1 trillion in 2015 to around $4 trillion today.

According to recent provisional estimates, India's real GDP growth for Financial Year 2026 (FY26) came in at a robust 7.7%. This growth has been underpinned by strict fiscal consolidation. The government has successfully walked the fiscal deficit down from its pandemic-era highs of over 9% of GDP to 4.4% in FY26, with a target of 4.3% set for FY27. Concurrently, the revenue deficit has narrowed to its lowest level since FY09.

Today, the Indian economy sits on a massive war chest, boasting nearly Rs 67 lakh crore in foreign exchange reserves—enough to comfortably cover 11 months of imports.

The Capex Engine: Rebuilding the Nation’s Arteries

The primary engine firing up this economic turnaround has been an unprecedented surge in public capital expenditure (capex).

Government infrastructure spending has witnessed a staggering six-fold jump, expanding from roughly Rs 2 lakh crore in FY15 to a budgeted Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27.

This has pulled effective capital spending from a pre-pandemic average of 2.7% of GDP to around 4%. Roads, railways, ports, and waterways now absorb more than half of this massive outlay.

Key Physical Infrastructure Milestones:

* Railways: 99.6% of the nation's Broad Gauge railway network has been electrified. The introduction of 164 high-speed Vande Bharat trains and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) have redefined multimodal connectivity.

* Urban Transit: Metro services have expanded to 26 cities, driving unprecedented urban development.

* Engineering Marvels: Projects like the Chenab Bridge, Pamban Bridge, and the Atal Tunnel have accelerated strategic and commercial progress.

* National Pride: The construction of the New Parliament building, Bharat Mandapam, and Yashobhoomi have emerged as modern symbols of a rising India.

Manufacturing and 'Aatmanirbharta': The PLI Success Story

Perhaps the most consequential bet of the last 12 years has been industrial—a deliberate policy pivot to prove that India can manufacture its way up the global value chain, moving past its traditional identity as a purely services-led economy. Through the Make in India initiative and the broader doctrine of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), the government backed its vision with real capital.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has been the crown jewel of this strategy. To date, the scheme has drawn 836 approved applications across 14 distinct sectors, realizing investments exceeding Rs 2.16 lakh crore and generating over Rs 20 lakh crore in cumulative sales by March 2026.

PLI & Manufacturing Performance Indicators

* Total Investments Realized: Rs 2.16+ lakh crore

* Total Sales Generated (by March 2026): Rs 20+ lakh crore

* Total Exports Driven: Rs 8.3+ lakh crore

* Employment Generated: 12+ lakh jobs

* FDI in Manufacturing (2014-2026): Rs 15 lakh crore (Up from Rs 4.9 lakh cr in 2002-2014)

Electronics, particularly mobile telephony, stands as the ultimate proof of concept. India has transformed from a net importer of mobile phones into the world’s second-largest manufacturer. Mobile phone production more than doubled from Rs 2.14 lakh crore in FY20 to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in FY25. During the same window, mobile exports registered an astronomical 163-fold cumulative increase, surging from Rs 0.27 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

By calendar year 2025, overall electronics exports crossed $47 billion (a 37% year-on-year growth), solidifying smartphones as India’s top single export commodity.

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The Future Frontier: Semiconductors, Startups, and Trade

Looking forward, Modinomics is pivoting toward the next generation of industrial growth. Under the Semicon India program, 12 semiconductor projects have already been approved, successfully attracting an investment inflow of Rs 1.64 lakh crore to establish a domestic chip ecosystem.

Simultaneously, India's grassroots economic engine has gone digital. The country now boasts 2.2 lakh registered startups, which have collectively generated more than 23 lakh jobs, fostering a robust entrepreneurial culture.

To sustain this momentum on the global stage, India has aggressively reworked its trade architecture, signing 9 Foreign Trade Agreements (FTAs) spanning 38 countries. Backed by Rs 27 lakh crore in direct tax collections in 2024-25 and a massive Rs 70+ lakh crore in cumulative FDI between 2014 and 2025, India's economic foundation appears structurally insulated from the vulnerabilities that defined it a decade ago.