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More than 6.7 Lakh MSMEs achieve ZED certification; women-led firms enjoy 100% subsidy

The statement from Ministry of Micro, Small &amp; Medium Enterprises said the initiative has provided over Rs 913 crore in financial support to help enterprises adopt quality and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
More than 6.7 Lakh MSMEs achieve ZED certification; women-led firms enjoy 100% subsidy

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More than 6.7 Lakh MSMEs achieve ZED certification; women-led firms enjoy 100% subsidy
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