Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2875165https://zeenews.india.com/economy/morgan-stanley-to-cut-nearly-2000-jobs-to-trim-costs-2875165.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
JOB CUTS

Morgan Stanley To Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs To Trim Costs

Bank of America also recently laid off 150 junior bankers from its investment banking division.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Morgan Stanley To Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs To Trim Costs File Photo

New Delhi: Morgan Staneley is planning to lay off nearly 2,000 employees later this month in an effort to improve operational efficiency. According to a source cited by Reuters, the decision is part of the bank’s strategy to streamline its workforce.

Morgan Stanley plans to cut 2 per cet to 3 per cent of its workforce excluding financial as part of its efforts to improve operational efficiency, according to a source who requested anonymity. . The company had over 80,000 employees worldwide by the end of 2024. The source also clarified that the layoffs are not linked to current market conditions.

Morgan Stanley’s decision comes amid a wave of job cuts by Wall Street banks in recent weeks as they brace for economic uncertainty especially following new tariffs announced by former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, rival Goldman Sachs has accelerated its annual performance review process and plans to reduce its workforce by 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

Bank of America also recently laid off 150 junior bankers from its investment banking division. Many in the industry had anticipated a strong rebound in capital markets following Donald Trump’s re-election but uncertainty over trade policies has made businesses cautious about major financial decisions.

Morgan Stanley Co-President Daniel Simkowitz stated that new stock offerings and mergers are either on hold or facing tougher conditions due to policy uncertainties. Despite this, the bank is continuing to expand its senior investment banking team.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK