/MOSPI releases publication on data, methodologies for compiling new GDP series

The data coverage for the financial sector has been substantially expanded. For the General government sector, the changes expanded to institutional coverage, refinement of the treatment of pension payments, and incorporation of the value of housing facilities provided to employees. In the household sector, after evaluating several alternative methodologies, direct estimation from two surveys of MoSPI, namely, the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), has been adopted.