Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /MOSPI releases publication on data, methodologies for compiling new GDP series

MOSPI releases publication on data, methodologies for compiling new GDP series

A key theme of the publication is the modernisation of estimation methodologies for the corporate, financial, government, and household sectors. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
MOSPI releases publication on data, methodologies for compiling new GDP series

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
MOSPI releases publication on data, methodologies for compiling new GDP series
2
3
4
5