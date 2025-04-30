Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893316https://zeenews.india.com/economy/mother-dairy-milk-prices-hiked-by-rs-2-per-litre-new-rates-effective-from-today-2893316.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
MOTHER DAIRY

Mother Dairy Milk Prices Hiked By Rs 2 Per Litre, New Rates Effective From Today

Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: The new prices will be effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand markets.

|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 09:22 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mother Dairy Milk Prices Hiked By Rs 2 Per Litre, New Rates Effective From Today

New Delhi: Revised prices of liquid milk by Mother Dairy to Rs 2 per litre have led to a sense of tension among the common man.

A brand consumer urged the government to stop Mother Dairy from increasing the rates.

Speaking to ANI, the consumer said, "The rate might not affect the rich people, but it is going to affect the common man... I request that the government not allow Mother Dairy to increase the rates..."

Another consumer commented that, although the rate increase was not substantial, it would affect the common person.

"This will affect the common man somewhere, but Rs 2 or rupee 1 is not much of a rate increase..." he said.

The price increase by Mother Dairy to Rs 2 per litre will take effect from today.

The new prices will be effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand markets.

"Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs. 2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have risen by Rs. 4-5 per litre over the past few months. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

The prices of bulk vended milk (toned) have been increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre. Full-cream milk will cost Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68 per litre earlier.

The price of cow milk has been revised to Rs 57 per litre from Rs 56 earlier,r and double-toned milk will now cost Rs 51 per litre compared to the earlier price of Rs 49.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK