Mother's Day 2026: 5 govt schemes that promote entrepreneurship and livelihood for moms

Mother’s Day, observed every year on the second Sunday of May, is a celebration to honor mothers and the influence of mother figures in society. On this day we express gratitude for the love, sacrifices and care mothers provide and recognize the crucial role they play in shaping families and communities. While we celebrate these achievements, it is equally important to consider future prospects for women to achieve financial independence, empowerment and the realisation of their entrepreneurial dreams.

Amid the booming startup ecosystem in India, several women entrepreneurs have shown their abilities by growing their business ventures into multimillion dollar businesses. The central government has launched several initiatives to support women entrepreneurs and increase financial inclusion.

Mother's Day 2026: Here are the top five government schemes and initiatives that promotes entrepreneurship and livelihood.

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Lakhpati Didi Scheme

The Lakhpati Didi initiative enables women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn a sustainable annual household income of at least Rs 1 lakh. Under the scheme, women receive training in a range of practical skills that align with emerging demands of varied industries. These skills include plumbing, LED bulb manufacturing, operation and repair of drones etc. This diversified training approach ensures that women can access various sectors and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Women receive direct financial support through revolving funds ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and community investment funds of up to Rs 2.50 lakh which enables them to start micro-enterprises without depending on high-interest informal loans.

ALSO READ: Documents Required For Lakhpati Didi Scheme

NaMo Drone Didi

The NaMo Drone Didi Scheme aims to empower women and increase productivity in the agricultural sector through the promotion of drone technology. The project aims to achieve this by providing drones to women-led SHGs. The utilisation of drone technology empowers women to enhance agricultural practices, monitor crops and increase overall productivity. By introducing drone technology in agriculture, the scheme creates new employment opportunities for rural women as drone pilots, mechanics and spare-part dealers. Training programs are provided to equip women SHGs with the skills needed to operate drones effectively. By utilising drones, women SHGs can potentially earn an income of Rs 1 lakh per year, enhancing their financial stability and empowerment.

ALSO READ: PM Mudra Yojana continues to empower small entrepreneurs with collateral-free loans

Stand-Up India

This program helps women start their own business. Under the scheme, bank loans ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore are provided to women to set up greenfield enterprises in manufacturing, trading or services. The scheme reduces financial barriers, encourages self-employment and empowers women in business. Additionally, the scheme offers lower interest rates which makes it easier for women entrepreneurs to start a new business.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY)

The Mudra Yojana encourages entrepreneurship by providing financial assistance to micro and small enterprises. Designed to empower individuals and boost self-employment, PMMY aims to support aspiring entrepreneurs by providing easy access to credit. Women entrepreneurs can avail of loans up to Rs 10 lakhs without the need for collateral. The scheme supports a wide range of income-generating activities in the manufacturing, trading and services sectors as well as allied agricultural ventures like dairy, poultry and beekeeping.

Annapurna Scheme

The Annapurna Scheme is designed for women engaged in food and catering businesses. This scheme encourages women who aim to start or expand businesses related to food such as catering services or small food outlets. Eligible women can receive loans up to Rs 50,000 under this scheme to buy raw materials and equipment for a food business. Through loan assistance, the scheme encourages self-reliance of women in food-related ventures.