MP govt extends wheat procurement window to May 23

Bhopal: In a major relief for farmers, the state government has announced an extension of the wheat procurement window, allowing slot booking and procurement until May 23 instead of the earlier deadline of May 9.

The move is aimed at ensuring that more farmers can sell their produce without facing delays or overcrowding at procurement centres.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on his X handle that, with the convenience of farmers in mind, the window for slot booking and wheat procurement has been extended from May 9 to May 23.

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He added that the number of weighing scales at each centre has also been increased to six and, if deemed necessary, the number of weighing scales within the district can be further increased.

He said that to ensure produce is weighed in accordance with the procurement centre’s capacity, thereby enabling procurement from the maximum possible number of farmers, the daily slot booking capacity for wheat sales at each procurement centre has been raised from 1,000 quintals to 2,250 quintals.

He added that at the district level, this limit can be further increased to 3,000 quintals per centre.

The government has also raised the daily slot booking capacity for wheat sales at each procurement centre.

Farmers can now book slots for up to 2,250 quintals per day, more than double the earlier limit of 1,000 quintals.

At the district level, this capacity can be further expanded to 3,000 quintals per centre if required.

Authorities believe this will allow procurement from the maximum possible number of farmers while maintaining efficiency and fairness.

To further streamline the process, the number of weighing scales at each procurement centre has been increased to six.

Officials have clarified that if demand rises, additional weighing scales can be installed at the district level to handle the load.

This step is expected to reduce waiting times and ensure faster weighing and procurement of wheat.

Officials emphasised that the changes have been introduced keeping in mind the convenience of farmers and the need to ensure that procurement is carried out smoothly across the state.

By expanding both the time window and the capacity of centres, the government aims to prevent bottlenecks and guarantee that farmers receive timely payments for their produce.

The revised system reflects the administration’s commitment to supporting agricultural communities and strengthening procurement infrastructure.

With these measures, farmers are expected to benefit from reduced congestion, quicker processing, and greater opportunities to sell their wheat at government-approved rates.