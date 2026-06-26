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MPs’ panel to hold discussion with RBI on cryptocurrencies

According to a notification, the committee will be deliberating on the "oral evidence" of the representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the subject, 'A Study on Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) and Way Forward'.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
MPs’ panel to hold discussion with RBI on cryptocurrencies

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