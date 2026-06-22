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  • /MSCI rejig likely to attract over Rs 30,000 crore inflows into Indian equities: Report

MSCI rejig likely to attract over Rs 30,000 crore inflows into Indian equities: Report

Foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows of nearly $18 billion in 2025 have left India underweight in many portfolios, creating scope for selective inflows if emerging market sentiment improves.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
MSCI rejig likely to attract over Rs 30,000 crore inflows into Indian equities: Report
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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