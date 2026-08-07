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MSME business confidence declines for fourth straight quarter, cost and demand pressures weigh: SIDBI

MSME Outlook Survey by the SIDBI said that the latest reading indicated "cautious optimism amid cost pressure and demand concerns," however, the index continued to remain above the expansion threshold across manufacturing, trading and services, indicating resilience among MSMEs.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
MSME business confidence declines for fourth straight quarter, cost and demand pressures weigh: SIDBI
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