/MSME business confidence declines for fourth straight quarter, cost and demand pressures weigh: SIDBI

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The report said the latest reading indicated "cautious optimism amid cost pressure and demand concerns." It, however, noted that the index continued to remain above the expansion threshold across manufacturing, trading and services, indicating resilience among MSMEs.



An index reading above 50 indicates expansion in business conditions, while a reading below 50 signals contraction. SIDBI's quarterly survey is based on responses from around 1,200 MSMEs across manufacturing, trading and services.



The moderation was visible across all three sectors. Manufacturing business confidence declined to 59.5 from 60.1 in the previous quarter, while trading slipped to 56.5 from 57.2. Services confidence also edged lower to 60.4 from 60.8.



Sales and profitability emerged as key pressure points during the quarter.



"Sales sentiment softened across MSME sectors in Round 7 (Apr-Jun 2026), with a marginal decline in optimistic responses," the SIDBI report said. It added that the share of pessimistic responses increased for manufacturing and services enterprises compared with the previous round, while it declined for trading firms.



Profit margins also remained under pressure. Only 21 per cent of manufacturing, 20 per cent of trading and 22 per cent of services enterprises reported an improvement in net profit margins, while 20-30 per cent reported a decline. A majority of firms, however, reported no significant change in margins.



Skilled labour availability remained another challenge, with around 20 per cent of respondents in manufacturing and services reporting deterioration. Financing conditions were comparatively stable, with firms reporting broadly steady access to working capital finance.