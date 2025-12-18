MSME Exports Cross Rs 9.52 Lakh Crore During April-Sep: Govt

New Delhi: India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) exported goods worth Rs 9,52,023.35 crore in the current financial year up to September 2025-26, the parliament was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises Sushri Shobha Karandlaje said the export data is based on MSME-related products identified from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) portal.

The government noted that India’s export performance during this period showed strong momentum, especially in high-value and technology-driven sectors such as electronic goods, pharmaceuticals and engineering products, where MSMEs play a significant role.

“The total value of exports related to MSME products during the FY 2025-26 (up to September) is Rs 952023.35 crore as per the data of MSME related products culled out from DGCI&S portal,” the minister said.n“India’s export performance during the period reflects strong momentum in key high value and technology driven sectors, led by electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods,” she added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To further strengthen MSME exports, the government has rolled out the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a comprehensive framework aimed at improving the overall export ecosystem. Under this mission, financial support is being extended through the Niryat Protsahan initiative, which focuses on easing access to trade finance for MSME exporters.

At the same time, non-financial support is being provided through Niryat Disha, which helps MSMEs with export quality standards, regulatory compliance, market access, logistics facilitation and building a stronger export ecosystem.

“Lower GST rates have made raw materials and services more affordable, motivating small and medium enterprises and start-ups to scale up operations, invest in innovation, and compete both domestically and globally,” she stated.

This has strengthened local supply chains in key sectors such as automobiles, textiles, food processing, logistics and handicrafts, encouraging small businesses and start-ups to expand operations, invest in innovation and compete more effectively in global markets.