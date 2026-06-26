/Muharram bank holiday today, 26 June 2026: Branches to remain closed in these states; check full list

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of June. As per the RBI holiday list, banks will be closed in several states on account of Muharram on June 26 (Friday).
Muharram bank holiday on 26 June 2026: List Of states
Banks will be closed in the following states on account of Muharram today:
Andhra Pradesh
Bengal
Chhattisgarh
Himachal Pradesh
Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Jammu
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Meghalaya
Mizoram
New Delhi
Patna
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
As per RBI list, bank branches are closed for up to days 11 in June 2026.
YMA Day/Raja Sankranti: June 15
Rev Thomas Jones: June 22
Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora: June 26
Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: June 29
Remna Ni: June 30
Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks are closed for weekends
Sunday: June 7
Second Saturday: June 13
Sunday: June 14
Sunday: June 21
Fourth Saturday: June 27
Sunday: June 28
Muharram is one of the four sacred months in the Quran and a time for increased devotion and good deeds. It is a period for reflection, remembering the past, and setting goals for the coming year. The Islamic calendar, created around 638 CE by Caliph Umar, starts from Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Medina. This calendar follows the lunar cycle, with each month beginning with a new moon.
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.