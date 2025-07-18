Advertisement
Mukesh Ambani Moves Into Consumer Durables, As He Buys This Global Brand

Kelvinator, famed for pioneering home refrigeration and its iconic 1970s-80s tagline "The Coolest One," is expected to significantly enhance Reliance’s product portfolio and brand value.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mukesh Ambani Moves Into Consumer Durables, As He Buys This Global Brand

New Delhi: Reliance Retail announced on Friday the acquisition of home appliances brand Kelvinator, marking a major step to strengthen its foothold in India’s rapidly growing consumer durables market. Kelvinator, famed for pioneering home refrigeration and its iconic 1970s-80s tagline "The Coolest One," is expected to significantly enhance Reliance’s product portfolio and brand value. The acquisition aims to make high-quality, globally benchmarked appliances more accessible to households across India.

“This is a significant step in our mission to bring trusted global innovations to Indian consumers,” said Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. She further noted that the company’s unmatched scale and wide retail network would help grow the brand further.

Through this deal, Reliance Retail intends to deepen its presence in the premium home appliances segment, expand consumer choices, and accelerate growth in the consumer durables space, leveraging Kelvinator’s strong legacy combined with Reliance’s vast retail ecosystem.

 

 

