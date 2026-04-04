Multiple states to borrow Rs 18,159 crore through RBI SGS auction on April 7

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that multiple state governments will raise a total of Rs 18,159 crore through the auction of State Government Securities (SGS), scheduled to be conducted on April 7, 2026.



According to the Central Bank release, the securities will be issued through an auction conducted on the RBI's Core Banking Solution platform, E-Kuber. The auction will include borrowings by several states, with varying tenors and structures, including both fresh issuances and re-issues of existing securities.



Among the participating states, Andhra Pradesh plans to raise Rs 2,200 crore through two securities with tenors of 12 and 25 years. Himachal Pradesh will raise Rs 900 crore with a 10-year tenor, while Maharashtra will borrow Rs 3,600 crore through three securities worth Rs 800, 1,600 and 1,200 with tenors of 5, 13 and 23 years, respectively. Meghalaya will raise Rs 259 crore via a 10-year security.



Punjab intends to raise Rs 1,500 crore through security with a tenor of ten years. Rajasthan will issue three securities worth Rs 3,600 crore through a mix of fresh securities and re-issues. These include re-issuance of 7.33 per cent Rajasthan SGS 2031, issued on March 25, 2026. Meanwhile, Telangana will borrow Rs 3900 crore through 2 securities worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,900 with a tenor of 17 years and 30 years each.



"Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on April 07, 2026 (Tuesday)," the release said.



Individual investors can also place bids as per the non-competitive scheme through the Retail Direct portal



The results of the auction will be announced on April 07, 2026 (Tuesday), and payment by successful bidders will be made during banking hours on April 08, 2026 (Wednesday).



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