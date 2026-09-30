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Mumbai records highest September property registrations in 14 years

The registration figures showed that September registrations were marginally higher than August's 12,580 units, it added.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Mumbai records highest September property registrations in 14 years

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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