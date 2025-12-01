Musk Says Next Wave Of Innovation Will Come From A Convergence Of AI, Space Technology And Global Internet

New Delhi: In a wide-ranging conversation with Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk outlined a future where AI, space technology and communication systems merge into a single global network. Musk said the aim behind X, formerly Twitter, is to create a platform that works like a “collective consciousness of humanity,” where people across languages and borders can interact in real time.



Speaking about the direction of X, Musk said he wants it to be a space where people can speak freely and exchange ideas without ideological bias. He said the company has shifted from Twitter’s earlier culture and now follows a simple rule: follow national laws and keep political moderation neutral.



AI, work and the next stage of human evolution

Musk described his ambitions for AI not as a tool for entertainment or “dopamine hits,” but as an extension of collective human intelligence. He said X is evolving from a text-based network into one dominated by video and real-time AI-powered communication.

He compared humanity’s growth to a massively scaled biological system: “There are clear qualitative changes when many humans collaborate. A single person cannot build a rocket, but a group can.”

He added that expanding collective intelligence is essential for tackling deeper questions about the universe: “We don’t even know how to frame the most important questions today.”



Space technology and Tesla will converge

Musk also revealed growing alignment between Tesla, SpaceX, and his AI venture xAI. He said the future involves solar-powered autonomous satellites capable of operating in deep space. “Solar-powered AI satellites are necessary to harness a meaningful amount of the sun’s energy,” he explained.

Tesla’s self-driving software and humanoid robot Optimus are central to this AI strategy, and Musk claimed Tesla has become a global leader in real-world AI.

Starlink to focus on underserved areas first

Musk said Starlink is designed to work best in areas where conventional telecom infrastructure struggles. The system uses thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit to deliver high-speed connectivity even during disasters or when undersea cables fail.

He noted that Starlink is not meant to replace urban telecom systems because of physics limitations: while it can serve up to 1–2% of dense city users, it is most impactful in rural and remote regions.

India remains a priority

Musk reiterated his interest in bringing Starlink to India, calling it a natural fit for regions underserved by conventional networks. The platform is already operational in 150 countries.



Why this conversation matters

For Musk, technology, work and society are converging. AI is not just a product feature — it represents a new phase of human coordination. His interview hints at a future where space-powered AI networks, robotics, transportation and global communication are seamlessly integrated.

More importantly, the conversation is a signal of Musk’s shifting strategy: from building separate companies to guiding them toward a unified technological ecosystem.