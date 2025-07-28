New Delhi: Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD and CEO Radhika Gupta has encouraged people to cherish life and invest in happy times in a thoughtful post on X. She has urged people to save money while still spending it on enjoyable things. According to Radhika, life is much more than a race for money and strong portfolios. She believes that life is ultimately about who has lived most joyfully.

Radhika is India’s only female head of a major asset manager. She also founded India’s first domestic hedge fund.

Save and spend money that brings happiness

Radhika shared a post on X, stressing the need to live life to the fullest and encouraged everyone to save money and spend it on things that make them happy. “Started the journey with a dream, today my heart is filled with a little happiness. The sweetness of hard work is something else,” she wrote in Hindi.

Radhika advised everyone to savour the rewards of their hard work. While saving money, she advised everyone to spend it on things that make them happy. "My job is to sell SIPs, but I always tell everyone – young and old – to take the time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Save, but also spend, on things that give you joy, because it makes the journey worth it,” she wrote on X.

According to Radhika, life is ultimately about who has lived the happiest, not about who has the largest net worth. “At the end of the day, life is not a race of who has the highest NAV of most rupees, but who has lived most joyfully. The middle path exists, and it is good one,” she urged.

Who is Radhika Gupta?

Radhika started her career with firms like Microsoft and McKinsey and Company. She co-founded Forefront Capital Management in 2009, which was later acquired by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, marking her entry into the asset management sector.

During her tenure, Radhika played a key role in the acquisition of JP Morgan Mutual Fund, leading its integration into Edelweiss. Under her guidance, Edelweiss Mutual Fund launched the Bharat Bond ETF in 2019, India’s first corporate bond ETF.

Radhika is a graduate of the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania. Radhika actively contributes to financial education. She regularly speaks at motivational sessions and corporate events.