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NABARD develops AI models for on-demand Kisan Credit loans

Digitalisation is gaining traction across agriculture and allied sectors, including fisheries and dairy, creating new opportunities to improve credit delivery and financial inclusion in rural India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
NABARD develops AI models for on-demand Kisan Credit loans

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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NABARD develops AI models for on-demand Kisan Credit loans
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