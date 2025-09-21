Nandini Products To Get Cheaper: Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices From Tomorrow

New Delhi: Starting Monday, September 22, the latest GST reforms announced after the 56th GST Council meeting will come into effect. Ahead of this rollout, ‘Nandini’—the popular milk and dairy brand from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has updated prices on 21 of its products.

From ghee and cheese to ice creams, chocolates, cookies, and cakes, consumers can expect a 7 per cent to 10 per cent cut in packaged dairy product prices across packs ranging from 80 grams to 1 kilogram. (Also Read: What You Need To Know About GST 2.0 As Tax Cuts Kick In On Monday)

Simpler Tax Structure With Just Two Main Slabs

The GST reforms aim to boost consumption, make industries more competitive, and reduce costs for middle-class families. As part of the changes, the number of GST slabs has been cut from four to just two—5 per cent and 18 per cent—making the tax system easier to follow for everyone. However, sin goods such as high-end SUVs and tobacco products will continue to attract a much higher 40 per cent GST. (Also Read: Big News For Households: GST Bachat Utsav Begins Tomorrow, Says PM Modi)

List of 21 Products with Revised Nandini Prices

Ghee (Pouch), 1000 ml – Old MRP: Rs 650 | New MRP: Rs 610

Butter – Unsalted, 500 gm – Old MRP: Rs 305 | New MRP: Rs 286

Paneer, 1000 gm – Old MRP: Rs 425 | New MRP: Rs 408

Goodlife Milk, 1000 ml – Old MRP: Rs 70 | New MRP: Rs 68

Cheese – Mozzarella Diced, 1 kg – Old MRP: Rs 480 | New MRP: Rs 450

Cheese – Processed, 1 kg – Old MRP: Rs 530 | New MRP: Rs 497

Ice Creams – Vanilla Tub, 1000 ml – Old MRP: Rs 200 | New MRP: Rs 178

Ice Cream – Family Pack Vanilla, 5000 ml – Old MRP: Rs 645 | New MRP: Rs 575

Ice Cream – Chocolate Sundae, 500 ml – Old MRP: Rs 115 | New MRP: Rs 102

Ice Creams – Mango Naturals, 100 ml – Old MRP: ₹35 | New MRP: ₹31

Savouries, 180 gm – Old MRP: Rs 60 | New MRP: Rs 56

Muffins, 150 gm – Old MRP: Rs 50 | New MRP: Rs 45

Cakes, 200 gm – Old MRP: Rs 110 | New MRP: Rs 98

Aqua (Water), 1000 ml – Old MRP: Rs 20 | New MRP: Rs 18

Payasa Mix, 200 gm – Old MRP: Rs 90 | New MRP: Rs 80

Jamoon Mix, 200 gm – Old MRP: Rs 80 | New MRP: Rs 71

Badam Powder, 200 gm – Old MRP: Rs 120 | New MRP: Rs 107

Coconut Cookies, 100 gm – Old MRP: Rs 35 | New MRP: Rs 31

Splass Whey Drinks, 200 ml – Old MRP: Rs 10 | New MRP: Rs 9.5

Bounce, 200 ml – Old MRP: Rs 15 | New MRP: Rs 15 (no change)

Rice Crispy Milk Choco, 80 gm – Old MRP: Rs 65 | New MRP: Rs 58