New Delhi: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has once again sparked debate on work-life balance post his interview on a TV channel. Murthy has reiterated his views on 72-hour work-week as the IT bellwether founder likened it to China's 9-9-6 Culture.

In an interview to Republic TV, Murthy said, “There is a saying in China, 9, 9, 6. You know what it means? 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is a 72-hour week”.

The tech billionaire added the Indian youth should follow similar working hours, adding "people should get a life and then worry about work-life balance”.

Netizens React

"There’s a saying in Europe, 10, 5, 5. You know what it means - 10 am to 5 pm, 5 days a week. They go for walks, trekking, meet friends, and “enjoy” life. Please guide India in the right direction, uncle We wanna “live” !!," quipped a user.

Another added, "Maturity is realizing that Mr. Murthy is right. If India wants to be China, 9 9 6 is the way forward. But this is also a fact that Chinese common people are respected by their own government and billionaires don't control policies. Chinese President is doing what's best long term".

"Fact Check: Narayana Murthy’s “9-9-6” Comment. Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy did reference China’s well-known “9-9-6” work culture during an interview. He explained the term as: 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week — a 72-hour work week. Murthy used this example to highlight the intense work culture in China’s tech sector, where long hours are seen as a norm. His remark was part of a broader discussion about productivity, competitiveness, and how countries like China have pushed ahead economically," said a third.

Murthy's remark had sparked outrage on social media in the past

Murthy first suggested the idea of a 70-hour work week in October 2023 to boost the country’s growth. While he invited widespread criticism from people and doctors, the concept was hailed by many including Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

He justified his advice, saying that we have to work hard in this country because the poor farmer works very hard.

After triggering a huge debate over his statement in October that youth should work 70 hours a week, Narayana Murthy said in December that he used to be in office at 6:20 a.m.

The 77-year-old came out in support of his statement that went viral and drew mixed reactions from people.

Murthy's remark had sparked outrage on social media. While some people agreed with him, the majority were skeptical and worried about the health implications of such a demanding work schedule.