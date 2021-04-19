हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

National lockdown? FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to business and Chamber leaders, this is what she said

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday spoke to various business and Chamber leaders and took their inputs on industry and association-related matters. 

National lockdown? FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to business and Chamber leaders, this is what she said
Image courtesy: PIB

New Delhi: With migrant workers starting to crowd railway stations and bus terminals amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached out to industry associations to reassure them that the government has no plan to impose another such lockdown.

Sitharaman on Monday (April 19) spoke to various business and Chamber leaders and took their inputs on industry and association-related matters. 

Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman said that she informed the leaders that the Central government is responding to COVID-19 management at various levels and is working together with states for lives and livelihoods.

The Finance Minister tweeted, "Spoke on telephone with each of the following business/Chamber leaders. Took their inputs on industry/Association related matters. Informed them that GoI at various levels from @PMOIndia is responding to #Covid management. Working together with states for lives and livelihoods." 

The leaders who spoke to the Finance Minister included Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Uday Shankar from Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Deb Mukherjee from Bengal Chamber of Commerce, T R Parasuraman from Bangalore Chamber of Commerce and Pawan Munjal from Hero MotoCorp. 

Notably,  the second wave of COVID-19 has taken the country's total caseload to over 1.50 crore, according to the figures from the Union Health Ministry showed on Monday morning. The country recorded 2.73 lakh new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, witnessing its worst phase of COVID-19, with close to 20 lakh active cases.

There were 2,73,810 new infections, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the official data reportedly said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FM Nirmala SitharamanCOVID-19 casesCOVID-19 situationNational lockdown
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, April 19, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 4th straight day; check prices in metro cities

Must Watch

PT15M8S

Know how to take care of your mental health during the corona period?