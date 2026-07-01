Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Nayara Energy cuts petrol prices by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3 as crude oil eases

Nayara Energy cuts petrol prices by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3 as crude oil eases

The revised rates have come into effect at all of Nayara Energy's more than 7,000 fuel stations across the country.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
Nayara Energy cuts petrol prices by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3 as crude oil eases
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nayara Energy cuts petrol prices by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3 as crude oil eases
Petrol0 min ago
2
ram temple donations5 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202625 min ago
4
Hardik Pandya27 min ago
5
Kangana Ranaut28 min ago