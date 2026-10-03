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Nayara Energy increases petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre, diesel rates by Rs 3 per litre

The revised rates at Nayara’s more than 7,000 fuel stations mark the company's latest attempt to narrow the gap between retail fuel prices and higher procurement costs amid a sustained increase in international energy prices.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Nayara Energy increases petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre, diesel rates by Rs 3 per litre

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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