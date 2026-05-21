NCDEX launches India’s first weather derivatives contract on Mumbai rain; here’s all you need to know

Mumbai: Agricultural commodity exchange NCDEX has launched RAINMUMBAI, India’s first SEBI-approved, exchange-traded weather derivatives contract, which will be introduced on May 29.

The contract is designed to convert monsoon variability from an unpredictable challenge into a measurable, manageable and tradable financial risk within a regulated framework, the exchange said.

Weather derivatives are financial instruments that help users manage risks arising from adverse or unexpected weather conditions such as rainfall variability, temperature or humidity fluctuations.

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A rainfall-based derivative is a contract whose payout depends on actual rainfall recorded at a specific location over a defined period, NCDEX said.

The exchange further said rainfall is measured using rain gauges and automatic weather stations (AWS) and is recorded on a standard 24-hour cycle from 8:30 am to 8:30 am as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) norms.

Developed in collaboration with IIT Bombay and anchored in IMD data, the product enables participants to hedge financial exposure arising from fluctuations in rainfall.

‘RAINMUMBAI’ will track deviations in Mumbai’s rainfall from its long-period average (LPA) during the monsoon season (June to September) and is based on a scientifically structured Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR) model, the exchange said.

Moreover, the model uses IMD surface rainfall data and Automatic Weather Station (AWS) observations from Santacruz and Colaba, benchmarked against a 30-year historical dataset (1991–2020 LPA), it added.

The instrument will be cash-settled and designed to ensure transparent, data-driven settlement without physical loss assessment, enabling faster and more efficient risk management.

NCDEX said the product is aimed at a wide range of stakeholders, including farmers, construction companies, power utilities, logistics operators and banks with agricultural loan exposure, offering a risk management tool that complements and goes beyond traditional mechanisms such as insurance and government relief measures.

“India has lived with monsoon uncertainty for centuries. RAINMUMBAI provides every stakeholder with a regulated, scientific tool to manage this uncertainty,” said Arun Raste, Managing Director and CEO of NCDEX.

Bikram Singh, Head – Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), IMD, Mumbai, said reliable and standardised weather data is key for such financial instruments, adding that IMD’s long-term datasets and observational systems enable transparent rainfall indices and “science meeting finance in a regulated marketplace".

The exchange added that liquidity support will be provided through a designated market maker to ensure smoother participation in the contract.

It further said the launch marks a significant step towards building a broader climate-risk management ecosystem in India and the emergence of a new asset class linked to weather-related financial exposure.