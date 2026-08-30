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NCLT Case: Dr Subhash Chandra refutes misleading social media posts; gives full details of financial accounts

In an official statement released on August 30, 2026, Dr. Chandra gave a detailed account explaining that a total of Rs 22,000 crore in personal guarantees were signed at the time of borrowing of funds by the borrowers, while Rs 4,800 crore in guarantees were signed after the default occurred.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
NCLT Case: Dr Subhash Chandra refutes misleading social media posts; gives full details of financial accounts

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