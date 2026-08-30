/NCLT Case: Dr Subhash Chandra refutes misleading social media posts; gives full details of financial accounts

The latest clarification comes against the backdrop of an earlier statement by Dr Chandra on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings, directly addressing Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his media network, Network18. He said that he had personally reached out to the Reliance Industries Chairman for what he described as inaccurate reporting about the NCLT proceedings by Network 18. The Essel Group founder said he had already liquidated his personal and group assets to meet liabilities and therefore has “nothing left to lose”, contrasting his position with that of large corporate groups that have significant business interests and reputations at stake.