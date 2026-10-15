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Nestle India shares tumble 9% despite in-line Q2 earnings

The decline came despite the stock's strong recent run. Prior to Thursday's fall, Nestle India shares had gained nearly 6 per cent in October and were up around 13 per cent in FY27 so far. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Nestle India shares tumble 9% despite in-line Q2 earnings

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nestle India shares tumble 9% despite in-line Q2 earnings
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