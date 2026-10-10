Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Netflix may layoff 5% of workforce by next week: Report

The last major round of layoffs at Netflix came in 2022, when the company trimmed hundreds of jobs amid slowing growth and subscriber losses.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Netflix may layoff 5% of workforce by next week: Report

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Netflix may layoff 5% of workforce by next week: Report
2
3
4
5