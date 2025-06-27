New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news presenter Lauren Sanchez are the subject of surprising criticism as their wedding festivities get underway in Venice. Their wedding invitation card has been viciously mocked online as "ugly" and "atrocious" by netizens who are unimpressed by its visual presentation.

'Why Is Jeff Bezos wedding invitation being trolled?'

ABC News, which obtained the wedding invitation card of the ceremony, shared a glimpse of the invite. The invitation card is decorated with a collage of butterflies, birds, feathers and shooting stars in shades of pink and blue. These visual representations on the wedding invitation card have not gone down well with social media users, who have harshly ridiculed it online.

One user commented on X, "Wow, what an ugly announcement/invitation. With all the money he has they could have at least done something pretty and classy."

"That invite is atrocious. Obviously, money can't buy taste or class," said another user.

“Did Bezos ask ChatGPT to design this in 30 seconds?” said one user.

One user commented, "Was the invitation made in Microsoft Paint?"

"All that money and they couldn’t hire a designer?” said another user.

“This looks like a 15-year-old made it on Canva,” wrote another user.

'Jeff Bezos Wedding: Thoughtful message on the card'

There was a note on the card asking guests not to bring presents. The card read, "We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts."

The card further read that the couple would donate to charities on behalf of guests. "Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice."

The card further read that Venice is a magical place and will continue to inspire wonder for generations. "This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come," the invitation added.

'Jeff Bezos wedding: A lavish ceremony'

Bezos and Lauren, who have been together for six years, will exchange vows in a multi-day celebration. According to reports, there will be an official ceremony on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore on June 27. Initial reports state that the wedding festivities would run from June 24 to 26.

The multi-day wedding ceremony will reportedly host around 200 A-listers from Hollywood, politics and tech. Bezos's luxurious superyacht Koru moored in Venice's harbour, will play a central role in the celebrations, reports say.