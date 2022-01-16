New education system to be helpful in the overall development of youth, says Akash Singh Lall

Education has always been an integral part of the development of our country. To measure the development of any country, we often look at the education rate of that country, which is a known fact. Educating the youth of the country is very important as they are the future and the success of any country is in their hands. "They are the stepping stones which has the potential to take the country to glory, says Akash Singh Lallu, who truly believes in taking the education space to higher levels in order to ace and be a global leader.

His views are entirely supported by many, including our honorable prime minister Shri. Narendra Modi, who has discussed about the importance of India's youth power on many national and international forums. India had made its first education policy in 1986 and since then we were following this education system, however in 2020, a new education policy was formulated under the leadership of the current BJP government which senior social worker, teacher and politician Akash Singh Lallu from UP wants to enlighten people about.

Talking about the new education policy, Mr. Singh says that the aim of the education policies drafted under the present government is for the overall development of mankind. He says that merely by memorizing a few books, you cannot consider yourself truly educated. The real purpose of education is to infuse a new energy in you by making your overall development so that you find out ways which can work for the welfare of society.

Akash further says that under the old education system, a lot of burden was put on the children, in which only bookish knowledge was given more importance. But after the introduction of this new education policy, the mental stress of the children will be reduced and attention will also be given to their skill development. During the conversation, Mr. Singh said, "As a teacher, I can understand that both physical and mental development is important for a child, and hence this policy will work wonders for the overall development of the child."

This new education policy aims at making the curriculum smooth and simple. Apart from this, the examinations would be split at timely intervals, which will reduce the pressure on the children as they will get full opportunity and enough time to prepare themselves. "Although many people are pointing fingers at the government for this new education policy, it will be extremely beneficial for the children who are the future of our country. Being a teacher, I understand this well and am confident that this will benefit the children immensely," concludes Mr. Singh.