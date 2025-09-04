New GST Rates From 22 September: Check Complete List Of Food Items That Will Attract ZERO Tax; List Of Items To Attract 5% Tax

New Delhi: GST Council Meeting: The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure.

The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.

From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.

The following food items will attract zero tax from previous 5 percent.

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk

Chena or paneer, pre-packaged and labelled

Pizza bread

Khakhra, chapathi or roti

The following food items will attract zero tax from previous 18 percent.

Paratha, parotta and other Indian breads by any name called

The following food items will attract 5 Percent tax from previous 12 percent

Condensed milk

Butter and other fats (i.e. ghee, butter oil, etc.) and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads

Cheese

Brazil nuts, dried, whether or not Shelled or Peeled

Other nuts, dried, whether or not shelled or peeled, such as Almonds, Hazelnuts or filberts (Corylus spp.), Chestnuts (Castanea spp.), Pistachos, Macadamia nuts, Kola nuts (Cola spp.), Pine nuts [other than dried areca nuts]

Dates (soft or hard), figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes (other than mangoes sliced, dried) and mangosteens, dried

Citrus fruit, such as Oranges, Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas); clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, Grapefruit, including pomelos, Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia), dried

Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 0801 to 0806; mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of Chapter 8 [other than dried tamarind]

Starches; inulin

Pig fats (including lard) and poultry fat, other than that of heading 0209 or 1503

Fats of bovine animals, sheep or goats, other than those of heading 1503

Lard stearin, lard oil, oleo stearin, oleo-oil and tallow oil, not emulsified or mixed or otherwise prepared

Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish or marine mammals, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

Wool grease and fatty substances derived therefrom (including lanolin)

Other animal fats and oils and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

Animal or microbial fats and animal or microbial oils and their fractions, partly or wholly hydrogenated, inter-esterified, re-esterified or elaidinised, whether or not refined, but not further prepared

Edible mixtures or preparations of animal fats or microbial fats or animal oils or microbial oils or of fractions of different animal fats or microbial fats or animal oils or microbial oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats or oils or their fractions of heading 1516

Animal or microbial fats and animal or microbial oils and their fractions, boiled, oxidised, dehydrated, sulphurised, blown, polymerised by heat in vacuum or in inert gas or otherwise chemically modified, excluding those of heading 1516; inedible mixtures or preparations of animal, vegetable or microbial fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this chapter, not elsewhere specified of included

Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products

Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects

Extracts and juices of meat, fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates

Prepared or preserved fish; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs

Crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates prepared or preserved

All goods, including refined sugar containing added flavouring or colouring matter, sugar cubes (other than those which attract 5% or nil GST)

Sugar boiled confectionery

Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagne, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared

Extruded or expanded products, savoury or salted (other than un-fried or un-cooked snack pellets, by whatever name called, manufactured through process of extrusion)

Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid

Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid

Mushrooms and truffles, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid

Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, other than products of heading 2006

Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, other than products of heading 2006

Vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel and other parts of plants, preserved by sugar (drained, glacé or crystallised)

Jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut purée and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included; such as Ground-nuts, Cashew nut, roasted, salted or roasted and salted, Other roasted nuts and seeds, squash of Mango, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple or other fruits

Fruit or nut juices (including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

Tender coconut water, pre-packaged and labelled

Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof

Yeasts (active and inactive); other single cell micro-organisms, dead (but not including vaccines of heading 3002); prepared baking powders

All goods, including Sauces and preparations therefor, mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard, Curry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings

Texturised vegetable proteins (soya bari), Bari made of pulses including mungodi and batters

Namkeens, bhujia, mixture, chabena and similar edible preparations ready for consumption form (other than roasted gram), pre-packaged and labelled

Diabetic foods

Drinking water packed in 20 litre bottles

Soya milk drinks

Fruit pulp or fruit juice based drinks [other than Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice]

Beverages containing milk