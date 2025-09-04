New GST Rates: List Of Items Getting Cheaper For Common Man, From 12% And 18% To 5%
The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.
New Delhi: GST Council Meeting: The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure.
From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.
The following food items will attract 5 Percent tax from previous 12 percent.
Tooth powder
Candles, tapers and the like
All goods-safety matches
Feeding bottles
Nipples of feeding bottles
Hand bags and shopping bags, of cotton
Hand bags and shopping bags, of jute
Tableware and Kitchenware of wood
Umbrellas and sun umbrellas (including walking-stick umbrellas, garden umbrellas and similar umbrellas)
Parts, trimmings and accessories of articles of heading 6601 or 6602
Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china
Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, other than of porcelain or china
Sewing needles
Kerosene burners, kerosene stoves and wood burning stoves of iron or steel
Table, kitchen or other household articles of iron & steel; Utensils
Table, kitchen or other household articles of copper; Utensils
Brass Kerosene Pressure Stove
Table, kitchen or other household articles of aluminium;
Utensils
Sewing machines, other than book-sewing machine of heading 8440; furniture, bases and covers specially designed for sewing machines; sewing machines needles and parts of sewing machines
Bicycles and other cycles (including delivery tricycles), not motorised
Parts and accessories of bicycles and other cycles (including delivery tricycles), not motorised, of 8712
Furniture wholly made of bamboo, cane or rattan
Hurricane lanterns, Kerosene lamp / pressure lantern, petromax, glass chimney, and parts thereof
Combs, hair-slides and the like; hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair-curlers and the like, other than those of heading 8516, and parts thereof
All goods- napkins and napkin liners for babies, clinical diapers
The following food items will attract 5 Percent tax from previous 18 percent
Talcum powder, Face powder
Hair oil, shampoo
Dental floss, toothpaste
Shaving cream, shaving lotion, aftershave lotion
Toilet Soap (other than industrial soap) in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes
Tooth brushes including dental-plate brushes
