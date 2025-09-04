New GST Rates: List Of Items Getting Cheaper For Common Man, From 12% And 18% To 5%

New Delhi: GST Council Meeting: The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure.

The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.

From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.

The following food items will attract 5 Percent tax from previous 12 percent.



Tooth powder

Candles, tapers and the like



All goods-safety matches

Feeding bottles

Nipples of feeding bottles

Hand bags and shopping bags, of cotton

Hand bags and shopping bags, of jute



Tableware and Kitchenware of wood

Umbrellas and sun umbrellas (including walking-stick umbrellas, garden umbrellas and similar umbrellas)

Parts, trimmings and accessories of articles of heading 6601 or 6602

Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china

Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, other than of porcelain or china

Sewing needles

Kerosene burners, kerosene stoves and wood burning stoves of iron or steel

Table, kitchen or other household articles of iron & steel; Utensils

Table, kitchen or other household articles of copper; Utensils

Brass Kerosene Pressure Stove

Table, kitchen or other household articles of aluminium;

Utensils

Sewing machines, other than book-sewing machine of heading 8440; furniture, bases and covers specially designed for sewing machines; sewing machines needles and parts of sewing machines

Bicycles and other cycles (including delivery tricycles), not motorised

Parts and accessories of bicycles and other cycles (including delivery tricycles), not motorised, of 8712

Furniture wholly made of bamboo, cane or rattan

Hurricane lanterns, Kerosene lamp / pressure lantern, petromax, glass chimney, and parts thereof

Combs, hair-slides and the like; hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair-curlers and the like, other than those of heading 8516, and parts thereof

All goods- napkins and napkin liners for babies, clinical diapers

The following food items will attract 5 Percent tax from previous 18 percent

Talcum powder, Face powder

Hair oil, shampoo

Dental floss, toothpaste

Shaving cream, shaving lotion, aftershave lotion

Toilet Soap (other than industrial soap) in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes

Tooth brushes including dental-plate brushes