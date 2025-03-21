Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2875086https://zeenews.india.com/economy/new-pension-rules-from-april-1-pfrda-outlines-ups-regulations-2875086.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
NEW PENSION RULES

New Pension Rules From April 1: PFRDA Outlines UPS Regulations

Subscribers will contribute 10 per cent of their basic pay under the Unifies Pension Scheme (UPS).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Pension Rules From April 1: PFRDA Outlines UPS Regulations File Photo

New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced new regulations for the United Pension Scheme (UPS) under the National Pension System (NPS). These new rules will be effective from April 1, 2025, and define who is eligible and how central government employees can opt for the scheme.

Who Can Enroll in the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)?

The scheme covers three categories of central government employees:

- Existing Employees – Already enrolled in NPS as of April 1, 2025.

- New Recruits – Joining the central government on or after April 1, 2025.

- Retired Employees – Previously covered under NPS and retired on or before March 31, 2025, including:

  • Superannuated employees
  • Voluntary retirees
  • Retirees under Fundamental Rule 56(j)

- Spouse Enrollment – If a subscriber passes away before opting for UPS, their legally wedded spouse can apply.

Government Support Under UPS

Subscribers will contribute 10 per cent of their basic pay under the Unifies Pension Scheme (UPS). This includes a non-practicing allowance (if applicable) along with the dearness allowance. This amount will be credited to their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

The central government will match this contribution by depositing an equal amount into the subscriber’s PRAN. The government, to ensure assured payouts under the UPS scheme will provide an extra contribution of approximately 8.5 per cent of the combined basic pay and dearness allowance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK