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  • /New PNG Incentive Scheme aims to expand domestic connections, cut payback period to 3 years: Govt

New PNG Incentive Scheme aims to expand domestic connections, cut payback period to 3 years: Govt

The Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Domestic PNG Connections was launched on August 18, 2026 and came into effect from September 1. It seeks to increase the number of active domestic PNG connections.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
New PNG Incentive Scheme aims to expand domestic connections, cut payback period to 3 years: Govt

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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New PNG Incentive Scheme aims to expand domestic connections, cut payback period to 3 years: Govt
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