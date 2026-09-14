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  • /New PNG incentive scheme cuts payback period to nearly 3 years; check minimum threshold of domestic connections

New PNG incentive scheme cuts payback period to nearly 3 years; check minimum threshold of domestic connections

The Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Domestic PNG Connections was launched on August 18, 2026 and came into effect from September 1. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
New PNG incentive scheme cuts payback period to nearly 3 years; check minimum threshold of domestic connections

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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