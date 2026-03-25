New rule for LPG booking: Cylinder can now be booked only after 35 days

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation has revised the mandatory waiting period for households with two-cylinder connections from 25 days to 35 days for a standard 14.2 kg cylinder. In simple terms — even if your gas runs out sooner, the system will not allow you to place a fresh booking until 35 days have passed since your last delivery.

The rules are even stricter for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. For PMUY consumers, the waiting period has gone up by 20 days, now standing at 45 days.

Why Is This Happening?

The trigger is a shortage of LPG supply linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas directed these changes to curb stockpiling and black marketing of cylinders while ensuring available supplies are distributed more evenly across households.

This is not the first revision in recent weeks. The minimum booking gap was first raised from 21 days to 25 days with effect from March 7, 2026 — the same day Indian Oil hiked 14.2 kg LPG prices by Rs 50 across metro cities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Are the Rules Now, Category by Category?

For non-PMUY domestic users, single-bottle consumers can still book a 14.2 kg refill after 25 days. For 5 kg cylinders the gap is 9 days, and for 10 kg cylinders it is 18 days. PMUY consumers booking a 5 kg cylinder must wait 16 days.

One More Change: OTP Is Now Mandatory

Alongside the new waiting periods, the government has also tightened how cylinders are delivered. Consumers must now provide an OTP at the time of delivery. Without it, the cylinder will not be handed over. The code arrives on your registered mobile number when the delivery person reaches your door. This system — called the Delivery Authentication Code or DAC — was introduced to prevent fake deliveries and stop cylinders from reaching the wrong person.

How Many Cylinders Can You Get in a Year?

Customers can avail a maximum of 15 subsidised cylinders in a financial year. If more are needed, a reason must be provided to the gas agency.

How to Book Your Cylinder

Customers can call 7715012345 or 7718012345 from their registered mobile number, send an SMS saying 'LPG' to the same numbers, or book through WhatsApp by saving the BPCL Smartline number 1800224344 as a contact. For gas leaks or safety emergencies, the national LPG helpline number is 1906.