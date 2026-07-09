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New Zealand businesses set to boom with our India trade deal: PM Luxon

The comment came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to New Zealand from July 10 to 11.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
New Zealand businesses set to boom with our India trade deal: PM Luxon

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