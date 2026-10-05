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Next phase of GST reforms to make compliance easier: PM Modi

PM Modi was referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s article which said that next-Gen GST is making taxation simpler and more predictable while supporting businesses and households. The reform is helping expand economic activity, strengthen revenues and create more opportunities for enterprises across India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Next phase of GST reforms to make compliance easier: PM Modi

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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