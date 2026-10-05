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Next phase of GST reforms to support PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: FM Sitharaman

Sharing an article on LinkedIn, FM Sitharaman said the Next-Gen GST reforms were aimed at providing relief to taxpayers while giving greater momentum to the economy.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Next phase of GST reforms to support PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: FM Sitharaman

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Next phase of GST reforms to support PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: FM Sitharaman
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