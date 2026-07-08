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NFRA begins probe into Rajesh Exports financial misstatement case

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Mumbai on Tuesday, Gupta said the regulator had already started examining the matter but declined to specify a timeline for its completion.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
NFRA begins probe into Rajesh Exports financial misstatement case

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