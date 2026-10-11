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Nifty drops by 11% between Navratri 2025 and Navratri 2026 amid economic and geopolitical uncertanities

The Nifty index fell 11 per cent during the period, with a majority of its constituents ending in negative territory despite continued support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and resilient economic growth.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
Nifty drops by 11% between Navratri 2025 and Navratri 2026 amid economic and geopolitical uncertanities

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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